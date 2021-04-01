'Stay-at-home orders will control the surge,' latest COVID projections suggest

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table has released its latest round of pandemic modelling ahead of an expected province-wide lockdown announcement Thursday.

With the latest projections the table says the third wave has arrived and it is being driven by the rise of more infectious variants of concern (VOCs).

The modelling data shows that in the short-term, cases are entirely dependent on public health measures and vaccinations.

The findings suggest a stay-at-home order is necessary to control the surge and will increase the chances of a somewhat normal summer.

The best case scenario, with a stay-at-home order in effect and vaccinations administered at a constant rate, cases will peak at around 3,000 a day in mid-April and then drop back to below 2,000 a day by the end of the month.

Under the worst case projections, with no intervention, the modelling predicts nearly 12,000 cases a day for the province by the end of April.

The data shows that cases are consistently up in nearly every public health unit across the province.

Younger people are now ending up in the hospital and in ICU beds. The modelling shows the risk of ICU admission is two times higher and the risk of death is 1.5 times higher for the B.1.1.7 variant.

The virus is threatening the health care systems ability to care for all patients and to effectively deal with regular ICU admissions.

COVID-related ICU patients are now reached the highest point since the onset of the pandemic last March.

The table says that the vaccination rollout has not successfully reached communities that are at the highest risk which has delayed the impact that vaccine could have at tempering the severity of the third wave.

The panel says that despite the surge in cases, school disruptions should be minimized. They note that school closures have a “significant and highly inequitable impact on students, parents and society.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tweeted on Thursday morning, confirming that schools across the province will remain open for in-person learning.