Shakespeare & Company to resume live, in-person performances
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 12:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 12:29 pm EDT
BOSTON — The renowned Shakespeare & Company theatre group in Massachusetts plans to resume live, in-person performances this summer with a production of “King Lear” starring Christopher Lloyd.
“King Lear,” which will run July 2 through Aug. 29, will also be the first production in The New Spruce Theatre, a new outdoor amphitheatre under the towering spruce trees on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox, the organization said in a statement this week.
Lloyd was originally scheduled to appear in the moving tragedy in 2020, but the entire season last year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lloyd is perhaps best known as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” film franchise but has also appeared in “The Addams Family,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and the “Taxi” television series, for which he won two Emmys.
“King Lear” will be directed by Nicole Ricciardi.
At all performances, audiences will be required to wear masks, socially distance and adhere to state public health guidelines, the company said.