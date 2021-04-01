Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec man accused of fatal B.C. stabbing appears in court
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 7:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 7:29 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — The man accused in a stabbing attack that left one woman dead and six other people hurt in North Vancouver appeared in provincial court on Thursday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Yannick Bandaogo, who faces a single charge of second-degree murder, attended the provincial court hearing via video link wearing a white prison outfit and a bandage on his arm.
Police have said shortly after Bandaogo was arrested near the scene of the stabbing at the Lynn Valley library last Saturday that he underwent surgery for self-inflicted wounds.
Through a French interpreter, Bandaogo agreed to meet with a French-speaking lawyer provided through legal aid ahead of a scheduled court appearance next Wednesday.
Judge Patricia Janzen told Bandaogo he has the right to a trial with a French-speaking judge if he makes such an application.
Bandaogo was first scheduled to appear in court via phone on Monday, but an RCMP officer said he refused to leave his cell to participate.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Bandaogo has links to Quebec and doesn’t appear connected to any of the stabbing victims, who ranged in age from 22 to 78.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
The Canadian Press
