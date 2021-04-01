Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to announce 28-day provincewide 'shutdown' today: source
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 7:16 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT
TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is expected to announce a 28-day provincewide “shutdown” today to stop the spread of COVID-19 as an alarming spike in cases threatens the critical care system.
A source with knowledge of the restrictions discussed at an hours-long cabinet meeting Wednesday night says the final details of the new measures will be worked out this morning.
The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the announcement, says schools will remain open after the Easter weekend.
Premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians earlier this week to stay home and not make plans for the Easter long weekend in anticipation of the new rules.
Ontario reported 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
The province also had 421 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units — a new high.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.