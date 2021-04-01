Loading articles...

Ontario reports nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 2,557 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

There were nearly 62,300 tests completed.

Locally, there are 743 new cases in Toronto, 484 in Peel, 311 in York Region, 131 in Ottawa, 119 in Hamilton and 107 in Durham.

More to come.

