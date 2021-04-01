Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NewsAlert: Ontario imposes four-week 'shutdown' to combat COVID-19 surge
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 2:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT
The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.
The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.
Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.
The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.
The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
