Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash at Parliament and Queens Quay

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 8:13 pm EDT

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre after reportedly crashing into a fence in the Parliament and Queens Quay area. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A motorcyclist in his 40s suffered critical injuries after he reportedly crashed into a fence in the area of Parliament Street and Queens Quay on Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics responded to area for a collision shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers found the motorcyclist unresponsive and he was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

More to come

