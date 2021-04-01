Loading articles...

Mom tells daughter she's been shot as April Fools' Day joke

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police were not laughing Thursday after a woman called her daughter and said she had been shot in what was supposed to be an April Fools’ Day prank.

The mother, Arnthia Willis, 58, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, police said.

Willis’ daughter notified 911 after her mother called and said she had been shot and then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

When no one responded at the home in northeast Wichita, officers wearing shields and with guns drawn broke down the door, Hunt said.

Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank. Willis was arrested in Derby, a Wichita suburb.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 approaching Finch - left lane blocked with a collision. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Friday Forecast: A titch below seasonal, but that Vitamin D? Yes please! Morning wind chill near -12 in Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more