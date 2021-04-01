How Canada-China relations became strained to the breaking point

In today’s Big Story podcast, it ramped up with Canada’s detention of a Huawei executive, and China’s retaliatory detention of two Canadian citizens. But it didn’t begin there. And tensions are not likely to end if and when Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, or Meng Wanzhou, are released.

The truth is, the diplomatic relationship between us and the emerging superpower has been decaying for years, and the past six months has only added fuel to the fire. But as Canada stands up to human rights abuses and claims of genocide by China’s government…should we even want to improve them? If we did, what would it take? And can we rely on our allies if China decides to flex its muscles on us?

GUEST: Stephanie Carvin, Assoc. Prof. of International Affairs, Carleton University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.