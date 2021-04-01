Loading articles...

GTA welcomes in April with brief spell of winter before weekend warm-up

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 6:51 am EDT

Steam rises from Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

It’s not an April fool’s day joke — we could see some flurries on Thursday and a wind chill near minus 8 in the afternoon.

But, 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says it will warm up for the long weekend.

“Looks beautiful for the Easter long weekend,” says Taylor. “Plenty of sunshine, on the chilly side for Good Friday near five degrees, but then we warm up.”

Jill is calling for a high near 11 for Saturday and then up to 13 for both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Toronto’s city-run golf courses open on Thursday and Toronto’s six mass vaccination clinics will be accepting appointments throughout the Easter long weekend.

If you are willing to brave the cold there are tee-times available at the five city-run courses:

  • Dentonia Golf Course: 781 Victoria Park Ave (Victoria Park & Danforth Avenue)
  • Don Valley Golf Course: 4200 Yonge St. (Yonge St. & HWY 401)
  • Humber Valley Golf Course: 40 Beattie Ave (Albion & Weston Rd)
  • Scarlett Woods Golf Course: 1000 Jane Street (Eglinton Ave West & Jane Street)
  • Tam O’Shanter Golf Course: 2481 Birchmount Rd (Birchmount & Sheppard Ave East)

 

A full list of what’s open and closed over the weekend here.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:28 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Cold and windy start to April. Dress for a wind chill near -8 for most of today. ❄️Flurries right now over Georgian…
Latest Weather
Read more