Ex-Olympic silver medallist Baggaley guilty of drug importing
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 3:36 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 3:44 am EDT
BRISBANE, Australia — Former two-time Olympic silver medallist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars ($150 million) worth of cocaine into Australia.
The 45-year-old Baggaley and his 39-year-old brother Dru were charged with attempting to import 650 kilograms (1,430 pounds) of cocaine in 2018. After about eight hours of deliberating, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found both men guilty on Thursday.
Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.
But his career was tarnished with drug scandals — testing positive for banned steroids in 2005 and also being jailed with Dru Baggaley 10 years later for his role in a drug manufacturing syndicate.
The Baggaley brothers will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided by the court.
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports