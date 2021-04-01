Loading articles...

California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that USA Taekwondo has a legal duty to protect athletes from sexual and other types of abuse.

The ruling came in a Los Angeles lawsuit by three aspiring Olympic female taekwondo athletes who were sexually abused as minors by their coach for years.

The three won a $60 million judgment against their coach in 2017 but the trial court threw out claims against USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The ruling will revive their claims against USA Taekwondo but not USOPC. The court said USOPC did not have a close enough relationship with the coach or the athletes.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
Goose on the loose! EB 401 ramp to Dufferin is partially blocked while police escort the bird to safety.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
Seeing some light flurries in the west end of the GTA as of 10:50am April 1. Won’t last long! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more