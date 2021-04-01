Blue Jays open regular season in New York against Yankees

After an impressive showing in spring training, the Toronto Blue Jays are now primed for the regular season.

It’s been some time since expectations where this high for the club, after an impressive shortened season and some big splashes in free agency during the off-season.

The Blue Jays open the season on Thursday in New York against the Yankees with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

Springer starts the year on injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer exercised sensible caution in deciding that the star outfielder will open the season on the injured list because of a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Manager Charlie Montoyo revealed the expected news Wednesday ahead of the club’s workout for Thursday’s season-opener against the New York Yankees, adding that Ross Stripling will follow ace Hyun-Jin Ryu in the rotation with T.J. Zeuch likely to start the third game if he’s not needed earlier.

“He’s earned it,” Montoyo said of Zeuch being in consideration for a start. “He’s pitched really well, he pitched really well last year and he pitched really well in the spring. I’m not saying he’s going to be the starter but he’s a choice because of what he’s done.”

Two roster spots also remain to be decided post-workout, with Julian Merryweather if healthy expected to nab one and a handful of options for the other. The Blue Jays also need to clear two spots on the 40-man roster for Joe Panik and Tim Mayza, with the out-of-options Breyvic Valera and Reese McGuire two options.

Springer, who is with the team in New York, will continue baseball activities for the time being and his placement on the injured list can be backdated to March 29 making him and left-hander Robbie Ray, also opening the season on the IL, eligible for a return as soon as April 8.

“I’m hoping for as soon as possible but we have to go day-to-day,” said Montoyo. “Of course he’s got to face pitchers, live BPs and stuff, so how he responds from there we’ll know more (about a timeline). Hopefully, the first or second day when it’s time to come back, he’ll be ready.”

The Blue Jays made the call after a collective discussion with Springer, the medical staff, Montoyo and GM Ross Atkins.

“He understood, he’s a gamer, he wants to go, but he understood the reason we’re doing it,” said Montoyo. “He agreed with it. All together we agreed the best thing was to go on the IL at this point.”

Montoyo also revealed that he’d received a COVID-19 vaccine in recent days after scrambling to a standby availability. When asked if other coaches/off-field personnel had received shots, he replied, “I believe so.” The team is also “making plans” for others who want the shot.

⚾️ At The Letters Podcast ⚾️ Opening Day is almost here! @ArdenZwelling and @bnicholsonsmith take stock of the Blue Jays’ roster and look ahead to the season-opening series in the Bronx. ???? LISTEN: https://t.co/yKQBndLFvR pic.twitter.com/HzDgm4zwd3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2021

Jays extend home stay in Dunedin through May 24

The Blue Jays have announced that the team’s third homestand of the season, from May 14-24, will be played at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

The team had previously announced that its first two homestands would be played in Dunedin, home of the Blue Jays’ spring training facility, due to ongoing border closures between Canada and the United States.

“No decision has been made on a Blue Jays home location following the first three homestands, but the primary goal remains returning to play on Canadian soil as soon as it is safe to do so,” the team said in a statement. “The club has been actively working through plans for what a safe return to Rogers Centre would look like, while also scenario planning alternatives in Dunedin and Buffalo.”

In addition to the extended stay in Dunedin, the Blue Jays also announced changes to the start times of home games for this season. That includes:

• Weeknight games shifted 30 minutes later to 7:07 p.m. ET

• Saturday games shifted four hours later to 7:07 p.m. ET

• Sunday games remain at 1:07 p.m. ET

• Getaway days shifted two hours earlier to 1:07 p.m. ET