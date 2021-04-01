Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arrest warrant issued following alleged hate crime at Pearson Airport
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Apr 1, 2021 12:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 1:07 pm EDT
Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin, 47. peel police
Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out a hate crime at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Investigators allege that on March 21, the suspect was present at the arrivals level at Terminal 3.
Around 2:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Multi-Faith Prayer Room and began causing damage, which is now being treated as a hate incident.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin and a warrant for his arrest has been obtained for the charge of mischief.
“This incident was a violation of the sanctity of a prayer space – a place where our Muslim community can take time to pray and reflect. We will not tolerate any activity or crime that is rooted in hate or bias,” said Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah.
“We are committed to locating the suspect and bringing closure to our community.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators.