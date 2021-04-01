Loading articles...

Arrest warrant issued following alleged hate crime at Pearson Airport

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 1:07 pm EDT

Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin, 47. peel police

Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out a hate crime at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Investigators allege that on March 21, the suspect was present at the arrivals level at Terminal 3.

Around 2:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Multi-Faith Prayer Room and began causing damage, which is now being treated as a hate incident.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin and a warrant for his arrest has been obtained for the charge of mischief.

“This incident was a violation of the sanctity of a prayer space – a place where our Muslim community can take time to pray and reflect. We will not tolerate any activity or crime that is rooted in hate or bias,” said Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“We are committed to locating the suspect and bringing closure to our community.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
Goose on the loose! EB 401 ramp to Dufferin is partially blocked while police escort the bird to safety.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
Seeing some light flurries in the west end of the GTA as of 10:50am April 1. Won’t last long! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more