Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alaska woman is 1st infantrywoman in state's national guard
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2021 10:19 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 10:29 am EDT
BETHEL, Alaska — An Alaska woman has made history by becoming the first infantrywoman in the Alaska National Guard.
Serita Unin, a Cup’ik woman, joined the National Guard in 2009 as a generator mechanic and said combat jobs were not available for women at the time, KYUK-AM reported Tuesday.
Unin said in a statement that her leaders later thought she would be a good fit for the infantry and that she warmed to the idea.
Unin in January attended a three-week “infantry reclassification course” in Arkansas and graduated in February, the Alaska National Guard said in a statement.
She became the first female infantry soldier in the state National Guard and is now a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment in the Alaska Army National Guard, KYUK-AM reported.