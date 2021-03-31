Two teens seriously injured in north Toronto shooting

Two teens have been seriously injured following a shooting in the north end of the city.

Police say they received calls of multiple gunshots in the area of Jamestown Cresecent and John Garland Boulevard at around 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two teens were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The age of the victims has not been released.

Police say a suspect fled the scene but no description has been released.