Toronto seeks permission from province to vaccinate 60-year-old age group

Toronto’s Mayor says he has asked the Ford government to allow the city to begin offering vaccine appointments to those as young as 60 years old in an effort to speed up its inoculation process.

John Tory made the comments on Wednesday during Toronto’s COVID-19 briefing, saying that Premier Doug Ford is in support of it.

“Based on public health advice and to ensure that we continue to maximize our mega sites, we have asked the province to lower the eligibility age for people who could come to our sites and register on the provincial system in the City of Toronto to 60 years old,” the Mayor said.

“I had a good conversation, in fact, two conversations with Premier Ford this morning. He wholeheartedly supported this change and we hope to announce details about when this will happen very soon.”

Tory says his hope is to get on with administering vaccinations faster, adding that Toronto’s inclusion in Ontario’s booking system requires that they make this request.

“This change will ensure that we continue to fill up all available appointments and work to get as many eligible people vaccinated, as our supply allows, throughout the holiday weekend and beyond,” he said.

#BREAKING Toronto mayor, John Tory, says they have asked the province to allow the City to begin vaccinating people as young as 60. Tory says Premier Doug Ford likes that plan; details to come soon. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/mC1qs1fWp0 — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 31, 2021

York and Halton Regions are among the latest GTA-based public health units currently accepting appointments for those 65-and-older.

Much has been made about Toronto’s vaccine rollout to date as the City lags behind some of its provincial counterparts.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said that as of Monday morning, 55.6 percent of the city’s residents in that age group had received at least one shot, with nine percent fully vaccinated.

By comparison, the provincial government said Monday that 77 percent of Ontarians 80 and older had gotten their first dose.

Toronto expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to those aged 70 and older (born in 1951 and earlier) as of Saturday.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says there are 12,000 more vaccine appointments available at Toronto’s five mass vaccination clinics between now and Sunday.

Pegg says appointments remain available at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre.

Some appointments are also available at Scarborough Town Centre and the Malvern Community Recreation Centre.

The city announced Tuesday that vaccine clinics will be open throughout the Easter weekend to continue to vaccinate all people age 70 and older.

Appointments are still available on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.