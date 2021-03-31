The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, March 31

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:10 a.m.

Pfizer Canada says it will be asking Health Canada to amend the authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to extend to children between 12 and 15 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been approved for people as young as 16.

The initial clinical trials didn’t include younger adolescents, but a follow-up trial in 2,260 kids 12 to 15 in the U.S. has been running since the fall.

The company released preliminary data from that trial Wednesday, saying none of the kids who got the vaccine developed a COVID-19 infection, compared to 18 infections among the kids who were given a placebo.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, and 222 in York Region.

She also says there are 153 new cases in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham Region.

Nearly 90,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Tuesday’s report.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press