Loading articles...

Spanish student sentenced in Greece over lockdown party

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Spanish exchange student in Greece has been given a suspended sentence and fined for violating lockdown measures and hosting a party with dozens of guests in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after neighbours alerted authorities. All 52 guests at the party were fined 300 euros ($350) each for violating coronavirus restrictions, while the hostess received a 3,000-euro ($3,500) fine.

A court on Wednesday found her guilty of violating regulations for the prevention of disease transmission and for breaching the peace, and sentenced her to six months and 10 days in jail, suspended for three years.

The woman, who said she had been in Greece for just one month and hadn’t realized there were lockdown measures in place, was released after her trial.

Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November as authorities try to stem a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. The restrictions have shuttered the retail sector, banned gatherings and allow people out of their homes only for specific reasons and if they send a text message to authorities or carry a self-declaration form. Wearing masks is compulsory in all indoor and outdoor public areas.

Despite the measures, Greece recorded a record high in new daily infections on Tuesday, with 4,340 new cases, and 72 deaths. The health care system is under severe strain, with many intensive care units beyond capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country of about 11 million has recorded about 260,000 infections and just over 8,000 deaths.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
#WB401 approaching Mississauga Road - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Environment 🇨🇦radar up to 5am March 31 Periods of light rain showers will end around 10or 11am then some sunny bre…
Latest Weather
Read more