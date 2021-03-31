Loading articles...

Several dead in California shooting at business building

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 11:28 pm EDT

ORANGE, Calif. — A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday left several people dead and injured and also led to officers firing shots, authorities said.

A report of shots being fired sent officers to a small, two-story building on west Lincoln Avenue in Orange at about 5:30 p.m., a police Facebook posting said.

“Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred,” said the post, which was filed shortly after 7 p.m. “The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public.”

The Fire Department handled six patients, with two taken to a hospital, dispatch supervisor Sam Ahumada told the Orange County Register.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

