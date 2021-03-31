Loading articles...

Paul Simon sells song catalogue to Sony Music Publishing

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 5:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalogue of songs.

Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it has acquired Simon’s catalogue, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogues, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalogue and Neil Young sold 50% of his.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards. His well-known songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I am a Rock” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” among others.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well,” 79-year-old Simon said in a statement.

Sony Music Publishing also represents catalogues by Motown, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, Leonard Cohen and more.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
NB DVP at Wynford - two right lanes closed due to a stopped vehicle, emergency crews on scene. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Flakes flying Thursday morning. Visibility will be reduced at times below. Accumulation is not an issue, but roads…
Latest Weather
Read more