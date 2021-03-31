Loading articles...

OPP hold out hope to find missing boy alive in Kingston, Ont., area

Recent picture of Jude Leyton. CityNews/Ottawa

Police say a massive search continues for a three-year-old boy who went missing near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say Jude Leyton wandered away from his family in South Frontenac around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Spokesman Bill Dickson says the force is using every resource at its disposal to find the boy.

He says police have a massive ground search underway, along with helicopters, drones, police dogs, and an underwater dive team.

Police say Leyton went missing from a home near two lakes.

Members of the public have also offered to help police find the boy, but Dickson says untrained volunteers could actually hamper the search.

