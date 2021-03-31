Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NYT reporters writing young person's edition of 'She Said'
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 31, 2021 8:08 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT
NEW YORK — An acclaimed book by two New York Times journalists who won Pulitzer Prizes for their investigation of Harvey Weinstein is coming out in an edition for young reporters.
“Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting,” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will be published Sept. 14 by Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. In 2019, Kantor and Twohey released “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”
“With ‘Chasing the Truth,’ we’re inviting young people into investigative journalism,” Kantor and Twohey said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re excited to show them how this work can uncover hidden truths, hold the powerful to account and help drive social change.”
Kantor and Twohey, along with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker, won Pulitzers in 2018 for “impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers.”