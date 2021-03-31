North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie climbs higher

TORONTO — Gains in the industrial, technology and base metals sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.17 points at 18,744.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.80 points at 33,136.76. The S&P 500 index was up 16.16 points at 3,974.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.96 points at 13,151.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.44 cents US compared with 79.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 46 cents at US$60.09 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,688.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press