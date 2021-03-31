Loading articles...

Man charged after Vancouver Masonic hall fire, two fires remain under investigation

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 5:29 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — Police say a 42-year-old man has been charged in relation to one of three fires at buildings operated by Freemasons in Metro Vancouver. 

They say Benjamin Kohlman has been charged with arson and assault of a peace officer in connection with a fire in Vancouver. 

Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department says in a news release that the two arsons in North Vancouver are still under investigation. 

She says investigators anticipate recommending more charges related to the North Vancouver fires in the coming weeks. 

Police say all three fires were set in the span of an hour Tuesday morning.

They say Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

