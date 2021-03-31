Loading articles...

Male rushed to hospital after being shot near Jane and Finch

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot near Jane and Finch.

Police say they were called Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue before 8 p.m. for reports of someone being shot.

Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound on the scene and injuries appear to be serious. Police say he is being rushed to hospital.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene, but no description has been made available.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
SB on the DVP 2 right lanes are blocked by a vehicle fire, emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Flakes flying Thursday morning. Visibility will be reduced at times below. Accumulation is not an issue, but roads…
Latest Weather
Read more