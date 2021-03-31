This ain't no prank: GTA to welcome in April with cold temperatures, possible snow

This isn’t meant to be an early April Fool’s Day prank. It’s going to be cold on Thursday.

After the GTA saw double-digit temperatures on Tuesday, a strong cold front running through will leave many areas fluttering around the freezing mark for the start of the Easter long weekend – good for a roughly 20-degree drop.

680 NEWS meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says as is typical in early spring across the lower Great Lakes, while we may not like it, big ups and downs in the temperature are a reality.

If you dug out your flip flops, put them back. Here's what temperatures are going to do over the next 16 hours and what you'll be waking up to Thursday morning. Wind chill in the morning in #Toronto will be near -9 pic.twitter.com/CjBBaCOYKJ — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) March 31, 2021

“We were watching a system out of the U.S. that was going to graze the GTA with potential snow,” she says.

“The good news is, it has pushed further east and is likely to kee[ the snow further east near Cornwall and Southern Quebec.”

Natasha says a quick burst of heavy flurries could briefly reduce visibility Thursday morning.

Because it is fast-moving, snow accumulation for the 416 and 905 won’t be an issue as residents could expect a dusting of snow at most.

“But we could see a couple of CMs of snow Friday morning hugging Georgian Bay,” Natasha adds.

Thursday morning it will feel like minus-9 and by the afternoon it will begin to feel like minus-5 at the warmest point of the day.

Friday morning it will feel like minus-14 degrees, Natasha says.

The dip in temperatures should be relatively short-lived, however.

They will remain on the cool side of seasonal for Easter Friday and they will, eventually, climb back into the double-digit territory by Easter Sunday.

So, while it will be cold to start things off, it appears the GTA will avoid a “White Easter” after all.

With files from 680 NEWS meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai and Environment Canada