GTA heart transplant patient thankful to receive first COVID-19 dose

A 57-year-old heart transplant recipient rolled up his sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Toronto General Hospital.

Aurora resident Steve Mitchell tells 680 news it was very important for him to get immunized as soon as possible.

“Transplant patients are among the most vulnerable to diseases send something like COVID, it would be devastating and most likely fatal to transplant patients,” he says.

The father of two says he is happy to hear that the Ontario government has revised the second vaccine dose timeline for immunocompromised people.

He would like to return to some kind of normalcy in the future like being able to see his kids again.

“I haven’t so much as even given them a hug in the last year only seen them at a distance. But I’d like to go to a blue Jay games sooner or later. But the most important thing is just feeling safe feeling like you’re not in jeopardy every time you set foot out the door.”

Mitchell says he is glad that the Canadian and Ontario transplant associations have successfully lobbied for immunocompromised people to get their second shots in a shorter amount of time.

