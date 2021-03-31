Loading articles...

Fire crews battle burning cell phone tower in Scarborough

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 8:24 am EDT

Fire crews are at the scene of a cell phone tower fire in Scarborough at Midland Avenue and the 401.

680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is over the scene in chopper 680:

 

Eastbound 401 collectors lanes have since reopened but Midland remains closed in both directions between Progress Avenue to Emblem Court.

