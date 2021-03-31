Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds, province to invest millions in vaccine production facility in North York
by News Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2021 6:14 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 7:00 am EDT
FILE - In this photo Nov.30, 2020 file photo the logo of French drug maker Sanofi is picture at the company's headquarters, in Paris. French drug maker Sanofi said Wednesday it will help manufacture 125 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by rivals Pfizer and BioNTech, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
This country’s ability to manufacture vaccines is reportedly going to get a massive shot in the arm Wednesday morning.
Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford, the Federal Minister of Innovation Francois Philippe Champagne and Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu will be in North York for a funding announcement at 10 a.m.
The Toronto Star reports the province and federal government will be announcing hundreds of millions of dollars to be invested in the Sanofi Pharmaceutical Company, which has a manufacturing location in North York.
The funding will reportedly help Sanofi build a new facility that will expand its influenza vaccine production capacity, while giving it the tools to complete other vaccines on a mass scale.