Loading articles...

Feds, province to invest millions in vaccine production facility in North York

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 7:00 am EDT

FILE - In this photo Nov.30, 2020 file photo the logo of French drug maker Sanofi is picture at the company's headquarters, in Paris. French drug maker Sanofi said Wednesday it will help manufacture 125 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by rivals Pfizer and BioNTech, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

This country’s ability to manufacture vaccines is reportedly going to get a massive shot in the arm Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford, the Federal Minister of Innovation Francois Philippe Champagne and Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu will be in North York for a funding announcement at 10 a.m.

The Toronto Star reports the province and federal government will be announcing hundreds of millions of dollars to be invested in the Sanofi Pharmaceutical Company, which has a manufacturing location in North York.

The funding will reportedly help Sanofi build a new facility that will expand its influenza vaccine production capacity, while giving it the tools to complete other vaccines on a mass scale.

RELATED: Ontario bracing for 1.5M doses of Pfizer vaccine by end of April, Moderna shipment delayed

This country’s manufacturing capacity has been criticized during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the main reasons for its slow vaccine rollout.

According to the Star, once completed, Sanofi will be able to produce enough influenza vaccine for the entire population of Canada in 6 months.

The project is not expected to be completed until 2027.

The federal government will reportedly be contributing several hundred million dollars, while the province’s commitment is less than $100 million.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
FIRE: #EB401 east of Kennedy collectors - two right lanes are blocked due to a fire on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Environment 🇨🇦radar up to 5am March 31 Periods of light rain showers will end around 10or 11am then some sunny bre…
Latest Weather
Read more