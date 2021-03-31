Feds, province to invest millions in vaccine production facility in North York

This country’s ability to manufacture vaccines is reportedly going to get a massive shot in the arm Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford, the Federal Minister of Innovation Francois Philippe Champagne and Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu will be in North York for a funding announcement at 10 a.m.

The Toronto Star reports the province and federal government will be announcing hundreds of millions of dollars to be invested in the Sanofi Pharmaceutical Company, which has a manufacturing location in North York.

The funding will reportedly help Sanofi build a new facility that will expand its influenza vaccine production capacity, while giving it the tools to complete other vaccines on a mass scale.

This country’s manufacturing capacity has been criticized during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the main reasons for its slow vaccine rollout.

According to the Star, once completed, Sanofi will be able to produce enough influenza vaccine for the entire population of Canada in 6 months.

The project is not expected to be completed until 2027.

The federal government will reportedly be contributing several hundred million dollars, while the province’s commitment is less than $100 million.