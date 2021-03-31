Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Families reach $5.5-million settlement in lawsuit against Quebec long-term care home
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 31, 2021 12:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Lawyers representing families of a Montreal-area long-term care home devastated during the pandemic’s first wave say they’ve reached a $5.5-million settlement with the facility’s owners.
A judge will need to authorize the agreement, with a court date scheduled for April 30.
Lawyer Arthur Wechsler says six months after a judge’s approval a claims process will take place, with a goal of wrapping up payments to class action members by the end of 2021.
Wechsler says there were about 134 residents at the facility in April 2020 when the class action was filed.
The settlement would be distributed to any surviving spouses or children of the residents who died and to any residents who didn’t pass away.
Herron was particularly hard hit during the first wave of COVID-19, with 47 deaths at the Dorval, Que., facility. The Crown is weighing whether to lay criminal charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
The Canadian Press
