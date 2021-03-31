Loading articles...

Families reach $5.5-million settlement in lawsuit against Quebec long-term care home

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

MONTREAL — Lawyers representing families of a Montreal-area long-term care home devastated during the pandemic’s first wave say they’ve reached a $5.5-million settlement with the facility’s owners.

A judge will need to authorize the agreement, with a court date scheduled for April 30. 

Lawyer Arthur Wechsler says six months after a judge’s approval a claims process will take place, with a goal of wrapping up payments to class action members by the end of 2021.

Wechsler says there were about 134 residents at the facility in April 2020 when the class action was filed.

The settlement would be distributed to any surviving spouses or children of the residents who died and to any residents who didn’t pass away. 

Herron was particularly hard hit during the first wave of COVID-19, with 47 deaths at the Dorval, Que., facility. The Crown is weighing whether to lay criminal charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Midland remains CLOSED both ways from Progress to Sheppard, after a cell phone tower caught fire early this morning…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Environment 🇨🇦radar up to 5am March 31 Periods of light rain showers will end around 10or 11am then some sunny bre…
Latest Weather
Read more