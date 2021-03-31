Experts calling for Ontario lockdown before Easter weekend

With COVID case counts rising at an alarming rate and hospital ICUs getting slammed, all signs are pointing to another strict lockdown for the province.

Since the last province-wide lockdown ended the COVID-19 situation in Ontario has spiraled out of control with hospitalizations up 20 per cent.

The Ontario Medical Association is calling on every region in the province to go back one stage in the colour-coded pandemic framework.

“I know how hard it is to even think this, but we all need to take one step back,” said OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill. “We have flattened the curve before and we will do it again. For now, every region in the province should go back one stage. We can reassess frequently. Today, let’s keep our eye on the long game. Vaccines are here. Summer is coming. I believe in Ontarians.”

Dr. Nathan Stall, a member of Ontario’s science advisory table, tells the Toronto Star he would be surprised if there isn’t another lockdown announced prior to Easter weekend.

An announcement from the province is expected as early as Thursday when the province’s latest pandemic modelling is expected to be released.

“I’m extremely concerned on the situation that we’re seeing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Also very concerned about seeing the age group, the younger people now in ICUs.”

Ford said Tuesday that everything is on the table to try and curb the third wave, including another lockdown.