Ever Given: The stuck boat that was both a crisis and a comedy

In today’s Big Story podcast, its name is the Ever Given. It will forever be a part of the history of this odd time. And when it lodged itself horizontally in the Suez Canal last week, it launched a thousand memes—but also brought global shipping and supply chains to the brink of disaster.

How could such a simple screwup cause so many problems? What could have gone wrong? What did the Stuck Boat Disaster teach us all about the fragility of both supply chains and human planning? And, uh, why was it so funny?

GUEST: Lori Ann LaRocco Author of Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster, trade columnist for FreightWaves, reporting on the Ever Given for CNBC

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.