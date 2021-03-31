Loading articles...

EU says 'no evidence' to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The European Medicines Agency says there is “no evidence” that would support restricting use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in any population despite reports of rare blood clots associated with the shot.

The comments Wednesday by the head of the EMA contradict the advice given a day earlier by an expert panel in Germany that prompted the German government to restrict the use of the shot in people under 60.

EMA chief Emer Cooke said that “according to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population.”

Cooke said that the assessment was based on 62 cases of unusual blood clots, includig 14 deaths, reported to EMA by March 22.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
#WB401 approaching Mississauga Road - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Environment 🇨🇦radar up to 5am March 31 Periods of light rain showers will end around 10or 11am then some sunny bre…
Latest Weather
Read more