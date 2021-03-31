Easter weekend: What's open and closed in the GTA?

Premier Doug Ford has urged people not to gather for Easter and even hinted on Tuesday that a province-wide lockdown is possible ahead of the holiday weekend.
As of right now, each region in the GTA is still subject to the restrictions outlined in the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 pandemic framework. Indoor attractions remain closed in Toronto and Peel due to ‘Grey Zone’ restrictions.
Here is list of services that will be available on over the weekend:
VACCINATION CLINICS
Toronto’s six mass vaccination sites will operate each day over the long weekend from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Book an appointment on the City of Toronto website.
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.
- Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.
- Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.
- Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.
- Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.
- East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.
Some clinics in the other GTA regions will be accepting appointments over the weekend. Check your regions website to book.
GOVERNMENT SERVICES (CANADA POST, SERVICE ONTARIO ETC.)
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – regular hours
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – holiday hours (check individual location hours)
- Easter Monday, April 5 – closed
GROCERY STORES
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed (few exceptions, check store hours)
- Saturday, April 3 – regular hours
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed (few exceptions, check store hours)
- Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)
LIQUOR/BEER
Beer Store
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – regular hours
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)
LCBO
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – regular hours (check individual store hours)
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)
MALLS
Bayview Village Shops
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Markville
- Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dufferin Mall
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Mall
- Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall
- Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Promenade
- Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets
- Good Friday, April 2 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkville Village
- Good Friday, April 2 – closed
- Saturday, April 3 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed
- Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TRANSIT
TTC
- Good Friday, April 2 – operating on a holiday schedule.
- Saturday, April 3 – regular Saturday schedule
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – regular Sunday schedule
- Easter Monday, April 5 – regular Monday schedule
GO Transit
- Good Friday, April 2 – operating on a Sunday schedule.
- Saturday, April 3 – regular Saturday schedule
- Easter Sunday, April 4 – regular Sunday schedule
- Easter Monday, April 5 – regular Monday schedule