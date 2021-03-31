Easter weekend: What's open and closed in the GTA?

Premier Doug Ford has urged people not to gather for Easter and even hinted on Tuesday that a province-wide lockdown is possible ahead of the holiday weekend.

As of right now, each region in the GTA is still subject to the restrictions outlined in the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 pandemic framework. Indoor attractions remain closed in Toronto and Peel due to ‘Grey Zone’ restrictions.

Here is list of services that will be available on over the weekend:

VACCINATION CLINICS

Toronto’s six mass vaccination sites will operate each day over the long weekend from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Book an appointment on the City of Toronto website.

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

Some clinics in the other GTA regions will be accepting appointments over the weekend. Check your regions website to book.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES (CANADA POST, SERVICE ONTARIO ETC.)

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – regular hours

Easter Sunday, April 4 – holiday hours (check individual location hours)

Easter Monday, April 5 – closed

GROCERY STORES

Good Friday, April 2 – closed (few exceptions, check store hours)

(few exceptions, check store hours) Saturday, April 3 – regular hours

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed (few exceptions, check store hours)

(few exceptions, check store hours) Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)

LIQUOR/BEER

Beer Store

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – regular hours

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)

LCBO

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – regular hours (check individual store hours)

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – holiday hours (check individual store hours)

MALLS

Bayview Village Shops

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Fairview Mall

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Markville

Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dufferin Mall

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall

Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall

Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade

Good Friday, April 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets

Good Friday, April 2 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkville Village

Good Friday, April 2 – closed

Saturday, April 3 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – closed

Easter Monday, April 5 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRANSIT

TTC

Good Friday, April 2 – operating on a holiday schedule .

. Saturday, April 3 – regular Saturday schedule

Easter Sunday, April 4 – regular Sunday schedule

Easter Monday, April 5 – regular Monday schedule

GO Transit