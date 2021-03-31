Loading articles...

Dollarama reports Q4 profit down from year ago due to pandemic restrictions and costs

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit edged down compared with a year ago due to restrictions imposed by provincial governments and costs related to the pandemic.

The retailer says it earned $173.9 million or 56 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from a profit of $178.7 million or 57 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales in the 13-week period totalled $1.10 billion, up from nearly $1.07 billion.

Excluding temporarily closed stores, comparable store sales for the quarter fell 0.2 per cent compared with a year earlier.

In reporting its latest financial results, Dollarama also raised the number of stores it hopes to have in Canada to 2,000 by 2031, compared with its total of 1,356 stores at Jan. 31.

The new target is up from an earlier goal of 1,700 stores by 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
#WB401 approaching Mississauga Road - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Environment 🇨🇦radar up to 5am March 31 Periods of light rain showers will end around 10or 11am then some sunny bre…
Latest Weather
Read more