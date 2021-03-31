Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Quebec premier moves three cities into lockdown

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is moving three cites into lockdown effective Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

Calling the situation alarming, Premier Francois Legault announced that schools and non-essential businesses will close and the curfew will be moved ahead to 8 p.m. in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau.

The new restrictions do not affect the Montreal area.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

