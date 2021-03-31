Loading articles...

2 injured after car crashes into restaurant near Bathurst and Steeles

Last Updated Mar 31, 2021 at 8:29 pm EDT

Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed through a restaurant on the corner of Bathurst and Steeles. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Toronto paramedics say two people have been injured after a vehicle crashed through a restaurant on the corner of Bathurst and Steeles.

Crews were called to the intersection just before 6:15 p.m.

A man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries and one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At least one of the people injured was a patron inside the restaurant.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
SB on the DVP 2 right lanes are blocked by a vehicle fire, emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Flakes flying Thursday morning. Visibility will be reduced at times below. Accumulation is not an issue, but roads…
Latest Weather
Read more