York Region expanding to vaccine residents 65-and-up

York Region is moving to a younger age group for the next round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti says residents 65-and-over can start booking at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Scarpitti was sure to be clear that no appointment means no shot.

The public health unit says approximately 15,000 new vaccine appointments will open and that York Region will continue to offer additional appointments as more vaccine becomes available.

The following locations will offer a vaccine for those 65-and-over:

Aaniin Community Centre in Markham

in Markham Canada’s Wonderland (Drive-thru) located in Vaughan

located in Vaughan Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital located in Vaughan

located in Vaughan Georgina Ice Palace located in Georgina

located in Georgina Maple Community Centre located in Vaughan

located in Vaughan Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in Newmarket

located in Newmarket Richmond Green Sports Centre located in Richmond Hill

Clinic dates and times vary for each location and York Region is urging people to visit York.ca/COVID19Vaccine for more details.

Cornell Community Centre in Markham continues to vaccinate people 70-and-up, York Region said.

The move comes even as York Region closes three of its mass clinics temporarily because of anticipated delays with the Moderna vaccine this weekend.

Clinics at Georgina Ice Palace, the Aaniin Community Centre in Markham, and Canada’s Wonderland drive-through are expected to reopen next week.

All other clinics continue to run at full speed, seven days a week.

On Tuesday, Halton Region also announced it’s expanding its vaccination eligibility criteria to seniors as young as 65.