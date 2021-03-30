Loading articles...

Man stabbed near the West Mall

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 11:56 pm EDT

A man has been taken to hospital with a stab wound. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near The West Mall.

Police were called to The West Mall and Holiday Drive before 11 p.m. for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was located on the scene with a stab wound to the arm and taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

A suspect reportedly fled on foot. No description has been made available.

 

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
COLLISION: #EB401 ramp to Islington closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:20 PM
Peak wind gusts as of 5:20pm today. Winds will be gusting near 40-50 km/h tomorrow for Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more