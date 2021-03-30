'We're ready for whatever happens', Elliott on hospitals and ICU capacity

Despite rising hospital and ICU admissions, Ontario’s health minister contends there’s enough beds for whoever needs them.

Christine Elliott said during question:

“We have built in all the capacity in order to make sure that everyone who needs to be in hospital will be treated appropriately”.

She goes on to say, “We built up the number of ICU beds, we’re also ready to create field hospitals, mobile field hospitals. One is ready to go at Sunnybrook and there’s another one that can be created in Hamilton. We knew there would be an increase in covert hospitalizations and we plan for that and we’ve added over $5-billion to support for our public hospitals since the beginning of this pandemic and so we’re ready for whatever happens”.

NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, took aim at Elliott’s comments, saying, “To suggest that we’re simply going to throw up a bunch of field hospitals to deal with the increasing cases is pretty troubling. Field hospitals are physical structures but we need people, you need nurses and doctors”.

Asked Monday by 680NEWS about rising ICU admissions, Premier Ford said, “We’re keeping a very sharp eye on it…50% of the cases are with younger people now and I got a message to the young folks. Guys this party is not over, you got to make sure you follow the protocols, follow the guidelines”.