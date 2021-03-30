Loading articles...

Vietnam flight attendant gets probation for quarantine slip

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

HANOI, Vietnam — A Vietnamese court on Tuesday sentenced a flight attendant to two years probation for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, become the first person in the country to stand trial for such offences, state media said.

Duong Tan Hau, 29, was found guilty of the charges for leaving his home during a mandatory home quarantine routine after he returned from a trip to Japan while working for the national carrier Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The newspaper said Hau frequently met a friend, who is a teacher, went to a cafe and attended an exam at an English centre in Ho Chi Minh city before he tested positive for the virus toward the end of his scheduled quarantine period last November.

At the time, Vietnam had not recorded a local case of COVID-19.

At least three people associating with Hau, including the teacher, later tested positive for the virus, the newspaper said.

The outbreak led several schools to temporarily close and more than 2,200 people in the chain of contact were told to quarantine and practice social distancing.

According to Health Ministry figures, Vietnam has reported 2,594 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
#WB401 approaching Yonge express - a stalled vehicle is blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today for southern/ eastern Ontario. Temperatures well above average toda…
Latest Weather
Read more