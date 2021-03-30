Loading articles...

Tourists arrested after fatal Hawaii vacation rental fight

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT

HONOLULU — Two visitors from the U.S. East Coast were under arrest for manslaughter after a deadly fight at a Hawaii vacation rental, police said.

Big Island police were dispatched to Kailua-Kona rental early Monday where a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.

A preliminary investigation found that an argument between the men turned physical, police said.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37 of Pittsburgh were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They had not been charged as of Tuesday morning, said Lt. Edwin Buyten. They couldn’t be reached for comment at a cellblock where they were being held pending further investigation. It wasn’t clear if they have attorneys.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Kipling. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today for southern/ eastern Ontario. Temperatures well above average toda…
Latest Weather
Read more