Toronto lagging behind province when it comes to vaccinating those 80-plus
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 12:36 pm EDT
TORONTO, March 26, 2021 People line up for COVID-19 test outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on March 25, 2021. Canada's cumulative COVID-19 cases surpassed 950,000 as of Thursday afternoon, with the total hitting 950,762, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) THE CANADIAN PRESS
Toronto is lagging behind the province when it comes to vaccinating those aged 80 or older against COVID-19.
Toronto Public Health (TPH) says that as of Monday morning, 55.6 percent of the city’s residents in that age group had received at least one shot, with nine percent fully vaccinated.
By comparison, the provincial government said Monday that 77 percent of Ontarians 80 and older had gotten their first dose.
The proportion of residents aged 75 to 79 to have obtained at least one shot was the same for both, however, at 40 percent.
Over the weekend, Toronto Mayor John Tory urged residents 70 and older to get vaccinated, saying the city has the doses and the appointments available to do so.
To date, 493,867 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.
Meanwhile, the province said Monday it is looking at ways to address vaccine hesitancy among older residents.
The city
expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to those aged 70 and older (born in 1951 and earlier) as of Saturday.
The province also
expanded its COVID-19 vaccine booking this week to include anyone 70 and older in additional regions, including some GTA municipalities.
{* loginWidget *}