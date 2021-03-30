TDSB reportedly tells schools to prepare for shift to online learning

With more Toronto schools closing their doors amid COVID-19 outbreaks, the country’s biggest school board is reportedly advising staff at all schools to be ready for a possible switch to online learning.

In an email sent to all principals and vice principals on Monday morning, the Toronto District School Board is asking the schools to be prepared to make the switch if any classes or schools need to be shut down.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board announced Monday night it is shutting down two of its schools due to COVID-19.

The board said that St. Eugene Catholic School in Etobicoke and St. Roch Catholic School in North York are closing their doors due to outbreaks.

This follows the news on Sunday night that Toronto Public Health was recommending the closure of three Toronto schools that went into effect on Monday.

TPH recommended the temporary dismissal of all students at St. Dominic Savio Catholic School in Scarborough and at North York’s Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School.

In an email to 680 NEWS, TPH spokesperson, Dr. Vinita Dubey, says investigations are underway at the three schools and the closures are connected to variants of concern (VOCs).

New data from the COVID-19 science advisory table suggests the third wave of infections is already worse than the second wave — with variants of concern now accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all cases.

The table is now calling for a two-to-three week hard increase in restrictions to cut off what the table’s scientific director, Dr. Peter Juni, says is an out of control spread.

This new data indicates that the health care burden caused by this third wave will far surpass anything we’ve seen before.

RELATED: Lecce calls on federal government to be leader on vaccine roll-out for children

This comes as teachers and families wait to find out, whether the re-scheduled spring break will have to be delayed further.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the delayed March break is still scheduled to happen on April 12 despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are higher now than they were when the break was initially delayed.

The government’s reasoning for pausing the original March break was to prevent families from traveling around the province and potentially bringing back the virus into classrooms.

“These rising numbers obviously pose a challenge to the province so will seek his perspective and make sure it gets communicated if anything changes, but right now we’re proceeding,” said Lecce.

Doug Ford said Monday that parents and students should know by the end of this week whether or not the delayed break will be moved once again.

“I don’t want to predict two weeks out,” said Ford. “I agree 100 percent that they need the two weeks. We’re seeing the numbers going up at a rapid speed right now. By the end of the week we’ll have a clear direction that will still give people at least a week to 10 days notice.”

The latest provincial numbers confirm 124 additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K. and fifteen additional cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

There are now 1,749 cumulative cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 63 cases of the B 1.351 variant, and 82 cases of the P.1 variant.

There are 841 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, and 382 in the ICU. It is the highest number of ICU patients in the province since Jan. 26.