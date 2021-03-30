Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 1:23 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 1:34 am EDT
Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, and Taiwan's Vice President William Lai, left, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.
Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday.
The presence of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington’s support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if deemed necessary and it has worked to international isolate the island.
China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau, but Taiwan has responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined.