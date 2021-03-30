Ottawa pledges $49.5 million in humanitarian aid for Syrians

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada will provide $49.5 million in aid for millions of Syrians affected by a decade of conflict.

Gould says the additional humanitarian funding will help in delivering nutritional assistance and health services for communities affected by the war.

The new funding was announced during the fifth Brussels conference, hosted by the European Union and the United Nations to address the needs of millions of people inside Syria and across the region.

Gould says Syrian people deserve the continued support of the international community, noting that Canada will assist Syrian refugees and those who have been internally displaced.

The United Nations is seeking to raise US$10 billion to provide the necessary humanitarian aid for Syrians affected by the ongoing war and COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding needs include US$4.2 billion for the humanitarian response inside Syria and US$5.8 billion to support refugees and communities in the region.

Canada has committed up to $3.3 billion in funding for Syria and the region since 2016, including significant humanitarian, development and stabilization assistance.

Gould says Canada will continue working with the international community and Syrians to put an end to the conflict through a sustainable political solution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press