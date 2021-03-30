Loading articles...

Obsidian Energy allows hostile takeover offer for Bonterra Energy to expire

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

CALGARY — Obsidian Energy has ended its hostile takeover attempt for Bonterra Energy Corp.

The company allowed its offer to buy Bonterra to expire on Monday.

Obsidian interim CEO Stephen Loukas said the economic environment has changed substantially since the company launched its offer last year.

Loukas said combining at the proposed exchange ratio is no longer in the best interests of Obsidian Energy or its shareholders. 

Obsidian had offered two of its shares for each Bonterra share.

Bonterra had repeatedly recommended shareholders reject the bid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNE, TSX:OBE)

The Canadian Press

