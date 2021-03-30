Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Carolina lawmakers hope to repeal voter literacy test
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 7:04 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s constitution still includes an unenforceable relic of the Jim Crow era — a voter literacy test. Some state lawmakers are trying, again, to do away with it.
A House judiciary committee scheduled debate for Tuesday on a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to eliminate that section of the constitution.
The section says anyone attempting to register to vote must “be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.”
This requirement was added to the constitution in 1900 and used to keep many Black citizens from casting ballots.
The federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 made literacy tests and similar barriers to voting unlawful nationwide. But in 1970, North Carolina voters weren’t willing to give up the language — they defeated an amendment to remove the section. House members have pushed again for its repeal in recent years.
Three-fifths of the House and the Senate members must agree to such a referendum.