North Carolina eviction moratorium extended to June 30

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 6:44 pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a three-month extension of the statewide eviction moratorium that had been set to expire at the end of March.

The updated executive order comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed states to extend protections through June 30. The CDC order applies to all standard rental housing but doesn’t cover those living in hotels, motels or other temporary guest home rentals or individuals making over $99,000 a year.

Cooper signed two other orders on Tuesday. One directive extends to-go alcohol sales by a month until 5 p.m. April 30, while the other expedites unemployment insurance claim processing.

“Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling,” Cooper said in a statement. “These executive orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue.”

The Associated Press

